Morgan Stanley Downgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.37.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,178 shares of company stock worth $2,239,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

