Morgan Stanley Raises National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target to $49.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.60.
National Instruments Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.
National Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,078.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of National Instruments
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
