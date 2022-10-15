Morgan Stanley Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $43.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.77.
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.