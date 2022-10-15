Morgan Stanley Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $289.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.30.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.50. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $424.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 759.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,823.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.