Morgan Stanley Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $289.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.30.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
MarketAxess stock opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.50. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $424.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.64.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 759.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,823.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
