Morgan Stanley Trims Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Target Price to 410.00

Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 505.00 to 410.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Netcompany Group A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.
Netcompany Group A/S Price Performance
Netcompany Group A/S stock remained flat at $72.50 during midday trading on Friday. Netcompany Group A/S has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $72.50.
About Netcompany Group A/S
Netcompany Group A/S, an IT services company, delivers business critical IT solutions to public and private sector customers in Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, Spain, and internationally. It is involved in the development, maintenance, and operation of business-critical IT solutions for various areas, such as digital Web and self-service solutions, application development, cognitive computing, e-commerce and product information management (PIM), ERP, CRM and marketing, application management, case and document management, operation and infrastructure, data and insight, application and mobile, and organizational implementation.
