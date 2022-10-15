Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Trading Down 5.3%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNARF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.