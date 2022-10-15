Morningstar, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Morningstar has increased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Morningstar has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $213.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.63. Morningstar has a one year low of $208.22 and a one year high of $350.21.

Insider Activity

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

