Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company's stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,252. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $307.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at $464,787.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,526 shares of company stock valued at $864,962. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,684 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

