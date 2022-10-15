Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,252. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $307.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,684 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
