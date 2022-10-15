Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,218. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.