MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Trading Down 5.7 %

MRC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 537,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,337. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $96,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.