MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
MRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.
MRC Global Trading Down 5.7 %
MRC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 537,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,337. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.
Insider Transactions at MRC Global
In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $96,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.