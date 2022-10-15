MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MTX traded up €0.15 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €164.25 ($167.60). 95,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €171.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €180.53. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

