Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 1,831,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,808. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 255,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 237,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.