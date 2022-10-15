Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given New €243.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €245.00 ($250.00) to €243.00 ($247.96) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($295.92) to €278.00 ($283.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.29.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 90,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.