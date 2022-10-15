MY Wealth Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $300.84 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

