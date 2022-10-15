N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,032 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 0.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 119,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

WEC stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

