N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 616,834 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 616,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

DFAC stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

