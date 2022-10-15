N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $47,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

