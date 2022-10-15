N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

