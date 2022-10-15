N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

