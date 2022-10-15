N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $170.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $266.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.