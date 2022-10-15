N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,526 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS EFV opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

