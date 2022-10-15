N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $33.71 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 103,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.14 and a one year high of $193.31.

