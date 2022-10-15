N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,122 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

