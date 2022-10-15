N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $165.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

