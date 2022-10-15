N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $223.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.58.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

