N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,361 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.99.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

