N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,361 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.99. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

