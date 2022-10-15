N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,802 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
