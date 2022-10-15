N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,802 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.