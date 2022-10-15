N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,725 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

