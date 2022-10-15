Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $99.82 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $99.82 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00268129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00119403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00733871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00568813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00255897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.