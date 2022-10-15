Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 236,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $992.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 515,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.