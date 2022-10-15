Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 6,252 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

Shares of GS traded down $7.08 on Friday, reaching $299.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,807. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

