Narwhal Capital Management Buys 5,313 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,970,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,842. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

