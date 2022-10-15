Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.64. 2,242,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

