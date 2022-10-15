Narwhal Capital Management Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 19,572,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

