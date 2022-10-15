Narwhal Capital Management Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 332.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 137.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 119.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,972 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BUD traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

