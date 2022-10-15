Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GD traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.17. 1,041,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

