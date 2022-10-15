Narwhal Capital Management Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,417 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average of $197.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

