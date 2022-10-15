Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 3,536,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

