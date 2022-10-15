Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 2.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.44. 603,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

