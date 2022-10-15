Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,626. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

