Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.33 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.69.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.