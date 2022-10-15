Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.33 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Nasdaq Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $54.75. 3,426,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

