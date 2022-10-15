National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 2,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 208,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

