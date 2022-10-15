National Grid (LON:NG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,020 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

National Grid Price Performance

LON:NG opened at GBX 874.69 ($10.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74. The firm has a market cap of £32.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,051.31.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

