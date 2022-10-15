National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $61.22 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $948.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $271.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.00%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

