Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NAII stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,526. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

