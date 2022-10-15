Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.9 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 41,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.18. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.