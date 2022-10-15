Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $3.68. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 3,961 shares traded.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.45%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Natural Health Trends worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

