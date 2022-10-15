Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £417,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

